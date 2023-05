Murfreesboro detectives need help identifying a person of interest in an attempted theft case.

On May 2, an unidentified man driving a gray Toyota Corolla is seen getting out of his vehicle and attempting to break into Grand Slam Collectibles on NW Broad by using a crowbar to break the glass door.

After the unsuccessful attempt, he gets back in his vehicle and leaves.

If you know this person, call Det. William Pullias at 629-201-5640.