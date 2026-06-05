White House To Honor City Administrator Jerry Herman At Retirement Luncheon

The City of White House is preparing to honor City Administrator Gerald “Jerry” Herman as he retires after 18 years of service to the city.

Click for More News

The White House Area Chamber of Commerce will host a farewell luncheon in Herman’s honor on Tuesday, June 16, at 11:30 a.m. during its June Investors Luncheon.

Herman began serving the City of White House in 2008 as police chief before being promoted to city administrator in 2012. City officials said his leadership helped guide White House through significant growth, infrastructure improvements, and community projects during his tenure.

Residents, members of the business community, and community partners are invited to attend and celebrate Herman’s years of service and retirement.

The luncheon is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16. The cost is $25 per person with a reservation, and attendees are asked to RSVP by noon on Monday, June 15, to guarantee a seat.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email