How to Get Around at CMA Fest 2026

CMA Fest 2026 takes place in downtown Nashville from June 4 –7, 2026. Whether you’re planning to attend the festival for one day or all four days, knowing how to get around is a must so you don’t miss any of your favorite country music acts or other CMA Fest events.

Scooters including shared urban mobility devices (Lime, Bird, Volt, etc.) are NOT permitted at CMA Fest. Bikes, skateboards, roller-blades and hover-boards are also not permitted.

Shuttles

Festival organizers kindly encourage general ticket purchasers to utilize rideshare, SpotHero, other public parking, or pedestrians may walk across the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge, Woodland Street Bridge or Korean Veterans Blvd Bridge.

CMA Fest shuttles run daily from 9:00 AM – 1:00 AM. Pickup and drop off locations:

Stadium: Woodland Street at S 1st St

Downtown: 6th Ave between Korean Veterans Blvd and Demonbreun St

Downtown: Commerce St at Rep John Lewis Way

WeGo Star

WeGo Public Transit will operate a special event train on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from Lebanon to downtown Nashville for the CMA Fest concert at Nissan Stadium.

An allotment of 380 tickets is available to the general public. Round-trip tickets cost $15 plus a $2 processing fee and are available for purchase with a credit card. Tickets will not be for sale on the platforms. Anyone needing special accommodations to board should call 615-862-5950 prior to their trip and provide their boarding location and number of passengers.

Customers will receive only one ticket for the round-trip and will need to show the ticket to train personnel when boarding. Upon boarding, each customer will receive a colored wristband in place of the ticket, which will serve as their train ticket. Customers must show the wristband to the conductor for the return trip.

Children ages 4 and younger will not need a ticket to board; however, they are required to sit in a parent or guardian’s lap. Children ages 5 and older will need a ticket. Weekday Star tickets and monthly passes are not accepted on the CMA Fest train. Find tickets here.

See a map of the festival below.

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