6/6/26: Overcast with a High of 88, Low of 63, Currently 78°F; Wind 5 mph, No Precipitation Expected Tonight.

Currently in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM, the temperature is 77.9°F with a light wind from the east at 5 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The sky is overcast, maintaining the cloud cover observed earlier today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 88.3°F and dipped to a low of 62.6°F. Winds were slightly stronger, peaking at 9.8 mph. The precipitation chance was 0%, and no rain was recorded throughout the day. As we move into the night, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 75.6°F with winds increasing slightly to 6.5 mph, and the overcast conditions will persist.
No official weather warnings are currently in effect for the area. Conditions are stable with no anticipated severe weather for tonight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|88°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|83°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|82°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|78°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|87°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|89°F
|70°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|88°F
|71°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
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