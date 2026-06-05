Photos: American Idol Live in Concert at at 6th & Peabody

Just ahead of CMA Fest, on June 4th, American Idol Live in Concert with 19 Recordings took over Ole Smoky Distillery & Yee Haw Brewing at 6th & Peabody.

The audience was entertained by American Idol Season 24 winner Hannah Harper and American Idol runner-upJordan McCullough. Along with fellow Idol artists Keyla Richardson, Chris Tungseth, Braden Rumfelt, Brooks Rosser, Lucas Leon, Jake Thistle, Julián Kalel, Genevieve Heyward, Kutter Bradley, Will Moseley, Mattie Pruitt, and Colin Stough. Ahead of the event, Hannah Harper made her Opry debut, and Jordan McCullough shared with us that he will be making his Opry debut on June 18th.

Special guests of the evening included multi-platinum recording star, Billy Ray Cyrus, who performed a collaboration set with American Idol finalist, Chris Tungseth, and Season 5 American Idol finalist, Bucky Covington, ending the set with a performance of the iconic song, “Achy Breaky Heart.”

This year’s event was supported by The Guitar Center Music Foundation, which raises funds for music education programs and schools in need. Throughout the concert, fans had the opportunity to support The Guitar Center Foundation by donating. Each $10 donation on-site at the Takeover earned fans a single entry to win one of three Taylor Guitars, which were given away at the end of the night.

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