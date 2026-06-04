2026 CMA Fest Lineup for Dr. Pepper AMP Stage Lineup

CMA Fest takes place from Thursday, June 4th to Sunday, June 7th in downtown Nashville. During the day, there are free stages of music throughout the festival.

The Dr. Pepper Amp stage is at Ascend Park, right behind the Ascend Amphitheater. Artists scheduled to perform include Drake Milligan, Melissa Etheridge, Uncle Kracker, and more. MORE CMA FEST NEWS

Thursday, June 4th

11:15 AM-The Jack Wharff Band

12:05 PM-Kaylee Bell

12:55 PM-Cody Hibbard

1:45 PM-Pecos and the Rooftops

2:35 PM-Willow Avalon

3:25 PM-Drake Milligan

4:15 PM-Shaylen

5:05 PM-Travis Bolt

Friday, June 5th

11:15 AM-Dave Fenley

12:05 PM-Ty Herndon

12:55 PM-Melissa Etheridge

1:45 PM-Angie K

2:35 PM-Filmore

3:25 PM-Uncle Kracker

4:15 PM-Erin Kinsey

5:05 PM-Craig Campbell

Saturday, June 6th

11:15 AM-Kolby Cooper 12:05 PM-John Morgan 12:55 PM-Noeline Hofmann 1:45 PM-Billy Dean 2:35 PM-Tyler Farr 3:25 PM-Travis Denning 4:15 PM-Emily Ann Roberts 5:05 PM-Blanco Brown 5:50 PM-Waka Flocka

Sunday, June 7th 11:15 AM-Greylan James 12:05 PM-Gabriella Rose 12:55 PM-Pam Tillis 1:45 PM-Late Night Thoughts 2:35 PM-Nappy Roots 3:25 PM-Leanna Crawford 4:15 PM-Kaylee Rose 5:05 PM-Canaan Smith

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