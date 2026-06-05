Mulch Fire Damages Building Exterior In Murfreesboro

Firefighters in Murfreesboro quickly contained a fire that spread from landscaping materials to the exterior of an apartment building, preventing more extensive damage.
According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, crews responded to a mulch fire at Everwood at the Avenues on Robert Rose Drive. When Engine 5 arrived, firefighters found a small mulch fire that had spread to the outside of the building.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep the damage limited to a small area on the building’s exterior. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office.
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