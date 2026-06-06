Father’s Day Made Easy: Grilling, Mowing, and Relaxing in Comfort

Father’s Day in Tennessee means backyard meals with the family, a yard that looks its best, and a comfortable seat for relaxing after a long day. In fact, Father’s Day continues to be one of the biggest gifting occasions, with nearly 76% of Americans celebrating and total spending expected to reach $24 billion, as families prioritize meaningful and practical gifts.

At DT McCall & Sons, we make Father’s Day shopping simple with the brands dads trust, local support that matters, free delivery within 100 miles, and financing options that work with your budget. Whether he’s the grill master, the lawn perfectionist, or the comfort seeker, we’ve got what makes Father’s Day memorable without the guesswork.

What You’ll Find in This Article:

Pellet grills and griddles that upgrade backyard cooking all summer

Why pellet grills beat traditional gas for flavor and convenience

Lawn care solutions from walk-behind mowers to zero-turn riders

Comfort seating that becomes Dad’s favorite spot in the house

Why shopping local at DT McCall & Sons makes Father’s Day easier

Grill Like a Pro: Pellet Grills and Griddles Dad Will Actually Use

Upgrading to a pellet grill or quality griddle changes the whole summer. Better temperature control means perfectly cooked steaks instead of guesswork. More versatility handles everything from low-and-slow smoking to high-heat searing. Easier cleanup means more time enjoying the meal and less time scraping grates.

Louisiana Grills and Pit Boss Pellet Grills

We carry the pellet grill brands that deliver consistent results season after season. Louisiana Grills and Pit Boss offer set-it-and-forget-it convenience with authentic wood-fired flavor. Digital controls hold precise temperatures for hours—perfect for ribs, brisket, pulled pork, and everything in between.

Wood pellets come in multiple flavors—hickory, mesquite, apple, cherry—adding layers of taste you simply can’t achieve with traditional grilling. Our team can walk you through what works best for Dad’s cooking style and help him choose the right size for his backyard setup.

Why Pellet Grills Beat Gas: The Dad-Approved Benefits

Set-it-and-forget-it temperature control: Digital thermostats maintain exact temps for hours without constant monitoring. Dad can start a brisket in the morning and relax instead of babysitting the grill.

Real wood-fired flavor: Hardwood pellets create authentic smoke flavor that gas grills can’t replicate. Every meal tastes like it came from a smokehouse, not just a backyard.

Versatility beyond grilling: Pellet grills smoke, grill, bake, roast, and even sear on higher-end models. One piece of equipment handles everything from pizza to pulled pork.

Consistent results every time: No more hot spots or temperature fluctuations. Even heat distribution means food cooks evenly, whether you’re grilling chicken breasts or smoking a whole turkey.

Less hands-on time: Load the hopper with pellets, set the temperature, and the grill does the work. Perfect for dads who want great food without standing over the grill all afternoon.

According to the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association, pellet grill popularity continues to surge as families discover the ease of achieving restaurant-quality smoked meats at home.

Griddles for Versatile Outdoor Cooking

Flat-top griddles offer a completely different cooking experience, perfect for breakfast, burgers, smash patties, stir-fry, fajitas, and anything else you’d cook on a restaurant griddle. Large cooking surfaces handle big batches at once, and cleanup is simple with a scraper and a quick wipe-down.

Griddles work beautifully alongside pellet grills, giving Dad options for different cooking styles depending on the meal and the occasion.

See pellet grills and griddles in person at any of our five Middle Tennessee locations.

Get the Yard Ready: Cub Cadet Mower Season

A quality mower isn’t just a Father’s Day gift—it’s an upgrade to how Dad spends time outside all season. The right mower turns yard work from a chore he dreads into a task he can actually manage efficiently (or at least not hate). According to Consumer Reports, investing in quality lawn equipment appropriate for your yard size significantly reduces maintenance time and improves cut quality over budget alternatives.

Yard-Size Decision Guide

Walk-behind mowers: Best for yards under half an acre. Lightweight, easy to store, and budget-friendly. Perfect for suburban lots with straightforward mowing patterns.

Lawn tractors: Handle half-acre to two-acre properties comfortably. Front-engine design with steering wheel control. Good for yards with moderate obstacles and gentle terrain.

Zero-turn mowers: Built for one acre and up, or for anyone who wants professional results and efficiency. Dual-lever steering creates tight turns around trees and beds. Cuts mowing time significantly on larger properties.

Comfort and Efficiency Features Dads Care About

Deck size determines your cutting width—bigger decks mean fewer passes. Common sizes run from 42 inches to 60-plus inches depending on mower type.

Turning radius matters when you’re navigating around landscaping, sheds, and play equipment. Zero-turns shine here with their ability to pivot in place.

Seat comfort makes long mowing sessions bearable. High-back seats with armrests and suspension reduce fatigue on bigger properties.

Attachments extend functionality—baggers for clippings, mulching kits for lawn health, carts for hauling, and snow blades for winter (yes, Tennessee gets snow sometimes).

Cub Cadet and Other Trusted Brands

We’re proud to carry Cub Cadet mowers known for durability and dealer support. From walk-behinds to zero-turns, Cub Cadet builds equipment that holds up season after season. We also carry Grasshopper Mowers, Dixie Chopper, and Dewalt for specialized needs and preferences.

Stop by to compare models and get expert guidance on what fits Dad’s property and priorities.

Kick Back and Relax: La-Z-Boy Recliners for Daily Comfort

A great Father’s Day gift is one he’ll use every day, and a La-Z-Boy recliner fits perfectly. From evening relaxation to afternoon naps, it quickly becomes his go-to spot. A good recliner isn’t just comfortable—it’s built to last and support hours of sitting.

As Tennessee’s largest La-Z-Boy dealer, we carry an extensive selection of styles, fabrics, and features. Classic rocker-recliners, power recliners with adjustable headrests and USB charging, leather or performance fabric options—Dad can choose exactly what fits his comfort style and your home’s décor.

Pair a recliner with a sectional so the whole family has space while Dad gets his own perfect seat. Quality comfort furniture turns everyday moments at home into something Dad looks forward to.

Why Choose DT McCall & Sons This Father’s Day

We make gifting easy. From delivery and setup to hauling away old items, everything’s taken care of. Our free delivery within 100 miles means Dad’s new grill, mower, or recliner arrives ready to use.

Flexible financing helps you bring home what Dad wants without stretching your budget. Plus, our local service team is always here for support—no call centers, just real people. As a family-owned business rooted in Tennessee since 1876, we treat you like neighbors and stand behind everything we sell.

Make Father’s Day Easy, Useful, and Memorable

Father’s Day gifts should be things Dad will use and appreciate long after June ends. A pellet grill that changes how he cooks all summer. A mower that makes yard work more manageable. A recliner that becomes his retreat.

At DT McCall & Sons, we’ve spent nearly 150 years helping Middle Tennessee families find exactly what they need—backed by free delivery, easy financing, local service, and the kind of care that only comes from a family business serving neighbors.

Make It McCalls this Father’s Day. Visit any of our showrooms in Carthage, Cookeville, Lafayette, Lebanon, or Franklin, or shop online to explore our complete selection.

DT McCall & Sons—your trusted source for outdoor cooking, lawn care, and furniture in Middle Tennessee. Family-owned and serving neighbors since 1876.

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