Oliver Steele’s Time on American Idol Comes to an End

Local Mount Juliet resident Oliver Steele climbed to the top eight contestants on American Idol but on Sunday night, he was eliminated from the show.

American Idol revealed its top five contestants on Sunday but Steele didn’t make the list.

American Idol has two guest judges for the evening as Katy Perry and Lionel Richie took part in the coronation concert for King Charles. Sitting in was Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran.

Each contestant performed in a duet. Steele sang “Photograph” by Ed Sheeran with Iam Tongi.

Sheeran said after the performance, “You complement each other. Your tones go together. I got emotional listening to that.”

Steele also performed Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” as a solo. Steele revealed at the end that he shaved his head in solidarity with his dad, Toby Steele, who was in the audience for the show.

It was a live voting show and in the last few minutes of the show, the top five contestants were revealed.

After the show, Steele shared on social media, “So clearly I didn’t get to go to Disney. To be honest, I entered this competition never expecting to win. Shoot, I didn’t expect to get far at all. I came to represent me. And I’ve been getting caught up in what people think I should be. Sure, I didn’t claim the title. But I gained a family, a little brother…and I met my hero, the man who’s music has gotten me through the last 14 years of my life. Sorry, but explain to me how that’s not winning?”

He continued, “Thank you @teddysphotos for your kind words of encouragement and your advice, and for getting me through high school. @wtongi , you better win it all, Tokoua. Ofa atu!”