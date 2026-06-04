Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Rutherford County. Check out these 5 events.

Friday Night Live With The Piano Men

Friday, June 5, 6:30 PM–9:30 PM

Murfreesboro Square

2 Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN

Kick off the Friday Night Live Summer Concert Series in downtown Murfreesboro with The Piano Men, a tribute celebrating the music of Elton John and Billy Joel. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair, arrive early, and enjoy dinner at one of downtown’s local restaurants before the music begins. The free concert is a great way to start the summer while supporting local businesses in the heart of Murfreesboro.

Splash Days Opening Day

Thursday, June 4, 10:00 AM–4:00 PM

Lucky Ladd Farms

4306 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN 37060

Cool off this summer as Splash Days returns to Lucky Ladd Farms. Families can enjoy water-filled fun with the splash pad, Bubble Blast activities, and giant inflatable water slides. Guests are encouraged to bring kids’ swimwear, swim diapers, and towels, with a changing station available onsite. Splash Days continues on select dates throughout the summer. Learn more here

Community Paint Day At The Murfreesboro Saturday Market

Saturday, June 6, 8:00 AM–12:00 PM

Rutherford County Courthouse

Murfreesboro Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN

Help bring the USA250 Mural Mosaic to life during Community Paint Day at the Murfreesboro Saturday Market. Community members are invited to paint 4×4 tiles that will come together to create a large mural celebrating America’s 250th anniversary. All supplies will be provided, and participation is free. The completed mural will be unveiled July 3 on the Murfreesboro Square.

Boat Day 2026

Saturday, June 6, 9:00 AM–1:00 PM

Jefferson Springs Recreation Area

Smyrna, TN

Spend the morning outdoors at the 18th Annual Boat Day hosted by the Town of Smyrna. This free, family-friendly event welcomes all ages for hands-on activities and outdoor fun at Jefferson Springs Recreation Area. Guests can enjoy kayaking, canoeing, pot painting, storm water diorama activities, and more.

Rutherford County Youth Fishing Event

Saturday, June 6, 7:00 AM–10:00 AM

Percy Priest WMA Unit 1 Pond

381 Old Jones Mill Rd, La Vergne, TN

Young anglers are invited to cast a line during the Rutherford County Youth Fishing Event hosted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Open to ages 0–16, the event takes place at Percy Priest WMA Unit 1 Pond in La Vergne. Participants should bring their own fishing poles, tackle, and bait, as supplies will not be provided. No registration is required.

The event coincides with Bobby Wilson Free Fishing Day, meaning residents and visitors of any age can fish license-free in Tennessee public waters on June 6. Youth ages 15 and younger can continue fishing for free through June 12.

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