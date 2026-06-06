6/6/26: Overcast Conditions With High of 88 and Current Temp at 87.4, Winds at 7.3, Precipitation 0%

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 87.4°F with a wind speed of 7.3 mph. The conditions are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, the high reached 88.5°F and the low fell to 62.6°F. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 76.1°F. Winds may increase slightly, gusting up to 8.6 mph. The chances of precipitation remain at 0%.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Conditions will remain overcast as we move into the evening hours.
Today's Details
High
89°F
Low
63°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
39%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
87°F · feels 87°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:59pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|89°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|79°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: violent
|Tuesday
|78°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|86°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|87°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|88°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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