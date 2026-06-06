6/6/26: Overcast Conditions With High of 88 and Current Temp at 87.4, Winds at 7.3, Precipitation 0%

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the temperature is currently 87.4°F with a wind speed of 7.3 mph. The conditions are overcast, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, the high reached 88.5°F and the low fell to 62.6°F. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 76.1°F. Winds may increase slightly, gusting up to 8.6 mph. The chances of precipitation remain at 0%.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Conditions will remain overcast as we move into the evening hours.

Today's Details High 89°F Low 63°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 39% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 87°F · feels 87°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 7:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 89°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 69°F Rain showers: moderate Monday 79°F 70°F Rain showers: violent Tuesday 78°F 69°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 86°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 87°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 88°F 70°F Drizzle: light

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