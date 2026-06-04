2026 CMA Fest Chevy Riverfront Stage Lineup

CMA Fest takes place in downtown Nashville from June 4th to June 7th. One of the most popular places to see free music during CMA Fest is the Chevy Riverfront stage on First Avenue. Access to the area opens at 10 am with the first performance at 11 am. This year, the stage will feature Russell Dickerson, Ernest, Dasha, Maddox Batson, and more.

Chevy Riverfront stage is offering a Riverside Retreat Pass to this stage. With the pass, you will receive early admission, a shaded viewing area, an exclusive bar, and more. Get the Riverside Retreat Pass here.

For the final schedule of the Chevy Riverfront Stage, including specific performance times, click here.

Thursday, June 4th

10:30 AM — RePublic High School Marching Band

10:50 AM — National Anthem: CeCe

11:00 AM — Russell Dickerson

11:50 AM — Ty Myers

12:40 PM — Ashley Cooke

1:30 PM — Cooper Alan

2:20 PM — ERNEST

3:10 PM — Stephen Wilson Jr.

4:00 PM — Redferrin

4:50 PM — Vincent Mason

5:40 PM — Shane Smith & The Saints

Friday, June 5th

11:00 AM — Chayce Beckham

11:50 AM — Alana Springsteen

12:40 PM — Charles Wesley Godwin

1:30 PM — Kameron Marlowe

2:20 PM — Dylan Marlowe

3:10 PM — Laci Kaye Booth

4:00 PM — Tyler Braden

4:50 PM — RaeLynn

5:40 PM — Dasha

Saturday, June 6th

11:00 AM — Maddox Batson

11:50 AM — Nate Smith

12:40 PM — Ian Munsick

1:30 PM — Drew Baldridge

2:20 PM — Josh Ross

3:10 PM — Midland

4:00 PM — Kaitlin Butts

4:50 PM — Carter Faith

5:40 PM — Braxton Keith

Sunday, June 7th

9:30 AM- Cowboy Church with Brandon Lake featuring Dan + Shay

11:00 AM- Lauren Alaina

11:50 AM- Tigirlily Gold

12:40 AM- Priscilla Block

1:30 PM-Waylon Wyatt

2:20 PM-Max McNown

3:10 PM- Molly Tuttle

4:00 PM Chase Matthew

4:50 PM-Marcus King

5:40 PM-Mackenzie Carpenter

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