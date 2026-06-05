Marketplace Transaction Leads to Robbery, Shooting; Four Arrested

Four individuals have been charged with felony offenses following a Facebook Marketplace transaction that escalated into a robbery and shooting Wednesday, June 3.

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At approximately 11 a.m., officers with the La Vergne Police Department responded to the area of Waldron Road and Centrepoint Drive following reports of a shooting and a possible carjacking.

Patrol officers and detectives arrived on scene and quickly detained two individuals involved in the incident while rendering aid to a third individual who had sustained a gunshot wound. The injured individual was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later released.

The investigation revealed that the incident began as a Marketplace transaction in which three individuals arranged to purchase an item from a seller. Detectives determined that during the meeting, the three individuals allegedly took possession of the item without paying and fled the scene in a vehicle.

Investigators learned that the seller then pursued the fleeing vehicle and fired multiple rounds at its occupants, striking one individual.

Detectives conducted numerous interviews, reviewed surveillance footage, and gathered evidence from the scene. As a result of the investigation, the three individuals accused of taking the item were each charged with Aggravated Robbery and received $60,000 bonds.

The seller was charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Tampering with Evidence. He received a $310,000 bond.

While detectives determined the seller was initially the victim of a robbery, the subsequent decision to pursue the suspects and fire into the vehicle resulted in separate criminal charges.

This incident serves as a reminder that citizens should never attempt to take matters into their own hands. If you become the victim of a crime, contact law enforcement immediately and allow officers to investigate the matter safely and legally.

The La Vergne Police Department also encourages anyone buying or selling items through Facebook Marketplace or similar online platforms to conduct transactions in a safe, public location. Citizens are welcome to complete these exchanges in front of the La Vergne Police Department, where the presence of law enforcement officers and security cameras can provide an added level of safety for all parties involved.

The La Vergne Police Department appreciates the assistance of witnesses and community members who provided information during this investigation.

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