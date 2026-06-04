Run Nash Launches 9to5K, a Dolly Inspired Run Benefitting Imagination Library

Run Nash will bring a high-energy, Dolly-inspired twist to Downtown Nashville this fall with the launch of the inaugural 9to5K Run & Walk on Saturday, September 5, 2026.More Entertainment News

Benefiting United Way of Greater Nashville and Imagination Library of Middle Tennessee, the one-of-a-kind event will celebrate music, movement, community and a little rhinestone-filled Nashville flair.

Designed to be as fun as it is meaningful, the 9to5K will feature a brand-new 5K course through Downtown Nashville, a 1-mile option for all ages and abilities, the Dolly Dash kids run, a fan-favorite Stiletto Dash, costume contest, themed photo opportunities and over-the-top entertainment. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in rhinestones, big hair, business suits or full Dolly-inspired glam.

“We wanted to create something that feels uniquely Nashville: fun, a little over-the-top and open to everyone,” said Malain McCormick. “Whether you’re racing for a PR or showing up in full Dolly glam, this is about celebrating the city and having a great time doing it.”

Participants will have the opportunity to support United Way of Greater Nashville and Imagination Library of Middle Tennessee through optional donations during registration. Funds raised will help expand access to age-appropriate books for children across Middle Tennessee, regardless of family income, while supporting broader efforts to strengthen families and communities.

“We are grateful to Run Nash and the 9to5K for choosing United Way of Greater Nashville and Imagination Library of Middle Tennessee as the supported nonprofit partners for the 2026 9to5K,” said Erica Mitchell, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Nashville. She adds “This partnership not only raises funds but also helps shine a spotlight on the importance of early childhood literacy and strengthening the building blocks families need to thrive. We’re excited to work together to create awareness, mobilize generosity and make a meaningful impact in our community.”

The inaugural 9to5K is expected to welcome more than 1,000 participants in its first year. Register for the run here.

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