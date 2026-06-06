6/6/26: Overcast With Highs Near 90 and Winds Up to 9.8 mph

In Rutherford County, the current conditions at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 89.4°F with a gentle breeze from the southeast at 5.4 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 89.6°F and a low of 62.6°F. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 76.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching speeds of up to 9.2 mph. The overcast conditions will continue, with no chance of precipitation overnight.
There are no active weather alerts at this time.
Today's Details
High
90°F
Low
63°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
89°F · feels 92°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:59pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|90°F
|63°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|82°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Monday
|79°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: violent
|Tuesday
|78°F
|69°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|86°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Thursday
|87°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|88°F
|70°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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