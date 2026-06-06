6/6/26: Overcast With Highs Near 90 and Winds Up to 9.8 mph

In Rutherford County, the current conditions at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 89.4°F with a gentle breeze from the southeast at 5.4 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 89.6°F and a low of 62.6°F. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 76.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching speeds of up to 9.2 mph. The overcast conditions will continue, with no chance of precipitation overnight.

There are no active weather alerts at this time.

Today's Details High 90°F Low 63°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 31% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 89°F · feels 92°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 7:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 90°F 63°F Overcast Sunday 82°F 69°F Drizzle: dense Monday 79°F 70°F Rain showers: violent Tuesday 78°F 69°F Rain showers: slight Wednesday 86°F 68°F Rain showers: slight Thursday 87°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 88°F 70°F Drizzle: light

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