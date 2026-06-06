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Home Weather 6/6/26: Overcast With Highs Near 90 and Winds Up to 9.8 mph

6/6/26: Overcast With Highs Near 90 and Winds Up to 9.8 mph

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In Rutherford County, the current conditions at 2:45 PM show a temperature of 89.4°F with a gentle breeze from the southeast at 5.4 mph. The sky is overcast, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 89.6°F and a low of 62.6°F. Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 76.3°F. Winds may increase slightly, reaching speeds of up to 9.2 mph. The overcast conditions will continue, with no chance of precipitation overnight.

There are no active weather alerts at this time.

Today's Details

High
90°F
Low
63°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
89°F · feels 92°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 90°F 63°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 69°F Drizzle: dense
Monday 79°F 70°F Rain showers: violent
Tuesday 78°F 69°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 86°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Thursday 87°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 88°F 70°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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