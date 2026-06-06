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Home Weather 6/5/26: Clear Skies and 75°F – Today Reached a High of 87°F,...

6/5/26: Clear Skies and 75°F – Today Reached a High of 87°F, Winds Up to 9 mph, No Precipitation Recorded

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In Rutherford County, as of 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 75.2°F with a light wind from the east at 4.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today, and the skies are clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 87.1°F while the low dipped to 59.5°F. Winds throughout the day were noted to be as strong as 9.4 mph, with no chance of rain. Tonight, temperatures are expected to remain mild, with a low of around 72.9°F and wind gusts increasing slightly to 7.8 mph.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently active for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the night with clear skies continuing into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
87°F
Low
60°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
7.2 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
75°F · feels 75°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 87°F 60°F Overcast
Saturday 91°F 66°F Overcast
Sunday 83°F 69°F Rain: heavy
Monday 77°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 85°F 68°F Drizzle: dense
Wednesday 89°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 89°F 71°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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