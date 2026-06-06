6/5/26: Clear Skies and 75°F – Today Reached a High of 87°F, Winds Up to 9 mph, No Precipitation Recorded

In Rutherford County, as of 9:30 PM, the current temperature is 75.2°F with a light wind from the east at 4.3 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded so far today, and the skies are clear.

Earlier today, the high reached 87.1°F while the low dipped to 59.5°F. Winds throughout the day were noted to be as strong as 9.4 mph, with no chance of rain. Tonight, temperatures are expected to remain mild, with a low of around 72.9°F and wind gusts increasing slightly to 7.8 mph.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently active for the area. Conditions are expected to remain stable through the night with clear skies continuing into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details High 87°F Low 60°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 7.2 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 75°F · feels 75°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 7:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 87°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 91°F 66°F Overcast Sunday 83°F 69°F Rain: heavy Monday 77°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 85°F 68°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 89°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 89°F 71°F Drizzle: light

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