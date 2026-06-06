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Home Weather 6/6/26: Mainly Clear Morning With Temp 67; High of 90; Tonight Overcast...

6/6/26: Mainly Clear Morning With Temp 67; High of 90; Tonight Overcast With Low of 77; 2% Chance of Precipitation

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Currently in Rutherford County at 6:45 AM, the temperature is 66.7°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.6 mph. Conditions are mainly clear, with no reported precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to rise with a high of 90.3°F. Winds could increase slightly, reaching up to 10.5 mph, and there is a low chance of precipitation at 2%. Conditions will remain predominantly clear throughout the day.

Tonight, expect an overnight low of 77°F under overcast skies, with a slight wind at speeds up to 8.4 mph. The chance for precipitation remains low at 2%.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County.

Today's Details

High
90°F
Low
64°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
81%
UV Index
8 (Very High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 90°F 64°F Overcast
Sunday 82°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate
Monday 80°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 79°F 68°F Rain showers: slight
Wednesday 86°F 69°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 87°F 69°F Drizzle: light
Friday 88°F 71°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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