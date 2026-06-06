6/6/26: Mainly Clear Morning With Temp 67; High of 90; Tonight Overcast With Low of 77; 2% Chance of Precipitation

Currently in Rutherford County at 6:45 AM, the temperature is 66.7°F with a light wind from the southeast at 4.6 mph. Conditions are mainly clear, with no reported precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to rise with a high of 90.3°F. Winds could increase slightly, reaching up to 10.5 mph, and there is a low chance of precipitation at 2%. Conditions will remain predominantly clear throughout the day.
Tonight, expect an overnight low of 77°F under overcast skies, with a slight wind at speeds up to 8.4 mph. The chance for precipitation remains low at 2%.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings or alerts in effect for Rutherford County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|90°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|82°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Monday
|80°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|79°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Wednesday
|86°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|87°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|88°F
|71°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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