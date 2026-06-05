6/5/26: Clear Skies and Highs of 87 with Winds at 10 mph; Tonight Low of 73 and Continued Clear Conditions

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM report a temperature of 85.8°F with a wind speed of 10.2 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the maximum temperature reached 87.1°F, while the low dropped to 59.5°F. Winds throughout the day have remained consistent, reaching up to 10.2 mph, with a 0% chance of precipitation.

Looking ahead to tonight, expect a low temperature of 72.7°F with winds diminishing slightly to around 9.8 mph. Conditions will remain clear, maintaining the dry trend with no anticipated precipitation.

Today's Details High 87°F Low 60°F Wind 10 mph Humidity 31% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 86°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 7:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 87°F 60°F Overcast Saturday 90°F 65°F Overcast Sunday 77°F 69°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 77°F 68°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 81°F 67°F Rain showers: moderate Wednesday 87°F 67°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 89°F 71°F Drizzle: light

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