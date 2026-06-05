6/5/26: Clear Skies and Highs of 87 with Winds at 10 mph; Tonight Low of 73 and Continued Clear Conditions

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 5:30 PM report a temperature of 85.8°F with a wind speed of 10.2 mph. The skies are clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the maximum temperature reached 87.1°F, while the low dropped to 59.5°F. Winds throughout the day have remained consistent, reaching up to 10.2 mph, with a 0% chance of precipitation.
Looking ahead to tonight, expect a low temperature of 72.7°F with winds diminishing slightly to around 9.8 mph. Conditions will remain clear, maintaining the dry trend with no anticipated precipitation.
Today's Details
High
87°F
Low
60°F
Wind
10 mph
Humidity
31%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
86°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
7:58pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|87°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|90°F
|65°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|77°F
|69°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|77°F
|68°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|81°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Wednesday
|87°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|89°F
|71°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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