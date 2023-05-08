Nashville Predators Sign Fedor Svechkov to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (May 5, 2023) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Fedor Svechkov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Svechkov, 20 (4/5/03), split the 2022-23 season between three leagues in Russia, spending the majority of his time with the KHL’s Spartak Moscow, where he had four points (2g-2a) in 27 games. After skating in four KHL games for SKA Saint Petersburg as an 18-year-old in 2021-22, this season saw him record his first career KHL points, including his first goal on Jan. 8 at Yaroslavl Lokomotiv. The 6-foot, 187-pound center closed out his season by helping Khimik Voskresensk win the title in the VHL, Russia’s second-highest professional league, tallying seven points (5g-2a) in nine games; he posted seven points (1g-6a) in 14 regular-season contests with the team. Svechkov also suited up for MHK Spartak Moscow of the Russian junior league, where he had eight points (4g-4a) in five regular-season games and an additional four points (1g-3a) in seven playoff appearances.

Originally drafted by Nashville in the first round (19th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Svechkov was the sixth-rated European skater in NHL Central Scouting’s pre-draft rankings and became the second straight Russian-born player selected in the first round by the Predators after the team picked goaltender Yaroslav Askarov at No. 11 overall in 2020. The bulk of his professional experience has come in the VHL, where he’s tallied 53 points (15g-38a) in 82 games; Svechkov has also appeared in 31 career KHL games and has spent parts of four seasons in Russia’s junior league after making his debut in 2019-20 with Ladia Togliatti. Internationally, the Togliatti, Russia, native helped his country earn a silver medal in the 2021 World U-18 Championship, finishing fourth on his team in points with 10 (4g-6a) in seven contests. He also featured on Russia’s roster at the canceled edition of the 2022 World Junior Championship.

Source: Nashville Predators

