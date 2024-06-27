Metro Police Release 911 Call, Bodycam Footage of Fatal Shooting of Stabbing Suspect

June 27, 2024 – A fatal police-involved shooting is under investigation after a stabbing incident took place in Nashville Thursday morning.

At 4:10am, police responded to the Bellevue West Apartment after a 27-year-old man was stabbed by his 25-year-old brother, later identified as Max Van Sickle. During the 911, the 27-year-old says his brother was having a manic episode.

Police say Sickle was shot and killed by officers after he rushed down the stairwell toward officers with a large knife. The body cam footage of the shooting was released by Metro Nashville Police Thursday afternoon:

Warning: This video contains graphic footage

The stabbing victim is currently hospitalized in non-critical condition.

More details will be released as this investigation continues.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: MNPD

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email