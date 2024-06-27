Missing: 16-year-old Brian Jacobo-Pena of Murfreesboro

Brian Jacobo-Pen (Photo: Murfreesboro Police)

Brian Jacobo-Pena, 16, was reported missing on June 11.

Jacobo-Pena went outside to play basketball with friends. He later walked away from a residence on Merchants Walk.

Jacobo-Pena is 5’7” tall and weighs 120 lbs. He was last seen wearing a red skull cap, black Hurley sweatshirt, and plaid pajama pants. His last known location was in Nashville.

Brian Jacobo-Pena has been entered into NCIC as missing.

If you know where he can be found, please contact Detective Frank Smith at 629-201-5568 or email [email protected].

