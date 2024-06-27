Outback Steakhouse Celebrates National Onion Day With Free Bloomin’ Onions

June 27 is National Onion Day, and Outback Steakhouse is inviting guests to commemorate the occasion with fingers full of crispy petals and bloom sauce. From June 27 – June 28, guests can receive one free Bloomin’ Onion per table with the purchase of an adult entrée by mentioning “National Onion Day” to their server. With more than 8 million Bloomin’ Onions sold each year, the often-duplicated, iconic appetizer is a staple in Outback’s history and is made with a secret family recipe that never fails to delight.

With more than 200 petals per onion on average, the Bloomin’ Onion was invented to be a shareable menu item which quickly earned its keep as a fundamental appetizer on the Outback menu. The starter was invented by one of Outback’s four founders, Tim Gannon, who aimed to create a delicious come-back flavor; he knew that guests would not stop at one petal. Today, Bloomin’ Onions are cooked and crafted by Bloomologists and served on a trademarked pedestal displaying the fitting message, “on another level.” Due to its popular demand and reverence from guests, Outback even has a special Bloomin’ Onion tool to help chop the onion into bite-size devour-able slivers and to deviate from the cut-by-hand approach.

Guests who opt out of the Bloomin’ experience can still get their hands on enjoyable appetizers including new menu specials like the Garlic Parm and BBQ Chicken Bites. The deals don’t stop at the first course, however, with Tuesday Tails offering a steamed lobster tail with a signature center-cut sirloin, plus steakhouse potato and choice of a side, starting at just $24.99. Walkabout Wednesday offers guests to choose between a 6 oz Center-Cut Sirloin or Grilled Chicken on the Barbie, plus Aussie Fries and a 16 oz domestic draft beer or an ice-cold COCA-COLA® product, starting at just $13.99 on Wednesdays.

* Available for dine-in, curbside takeout or delivery 6/27/2024-6/28/2024 only at participating Outback Steakhouse locations in the U.S with guest mention of “NATIONAL ONION DAY” to server. Valid on online orders placed through Outback.com/order . Limited time offer. Offer not valid at restaurant locations in the states of MS, TN, plus all airport locations. Receive 1 Free Bloomin’ Onion with the purchase of one full-price adult entrée. Maximum one discount per table. Excludes applicable taxes and gratuity. No cash value. Void where prohibited by law. Code used to redeem: BLOOM. Offer ends 6/28/2024.

