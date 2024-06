Smyrna’s Independence Day celebration is returning on Wednesday, July 3rd, in Lee Victory Recreation Park.

Festivities begin at 5 p.m., and fireworks begin at dark.

Indulge in delicious bites from various food trucks, groove to live music and have your littles one enjoy train rides and inflatables.

You don’t want to miss this Fourth of July celebration!

Date: July 3, 2024

Time: 5-9

Address: 110 Sam Ridley Pkwy E, Smyrna, TN

