Get Ready for the 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair

Are you ready for some great family fun? The 2022 Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair takes place August 18-27, 2022, in Lebanon, Tennessee at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center better known as The Fairgrounds.

There is always so much to see and do, you can’t see it all in one visit. The theme, “95 Reasons to Celebrate Tennessee” was chosen to spotlight every county in Tennessee.

“We are thrilled to think that every county in the state of Tennessee can showcase their county this year. Just think, our fairgoers can see everything that is great about the entire state of Tennessee in one visit as they walk through Travel Tennessee,” stated Randall Clemons, President of the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair.

Each county is asked to showcase their county by setting up an exhibit on what is unique, what agriculture commodities are grown, what industries they have, what tourism they are known for and many other interesting facts they may want to share about their county.

“This is going to be a great exhibit and a fun way to see the entire state all in one visit to the Fair. We hope this will also drive people to go see each County Fair and see what each county has to offer for themselves,” said Clemons. What a fun way to see and learn about this great state of Tennessee!

An agriculture commodity is chosen each year to promote agriculture and educate our fairgoers each year. The focus this year will be “Year of Hay.” “Every county in the state produces hay and can exhibit their best at this year’s Fair,” commented Helen McPeak, Executive Director of the Fair. “There will be educational exhibits for our fairgoers to learn more about what our farmers do to grow good hay for our livestock, the different types of hay and what the different types of hay are grown for. Greene County is the top hay producing county in the state and will have a special exhibit at this year’s Fair along with others,” McPeak said. Extension and Ag Agents are already busy planning different educational stations for all of us to learn more about hay.

There will be livestock shows, motorsports events, music on 9 stages, all kinds of exhibits, Fiddlers Grove Historic Village where you can step back in time and see demonstrations of years past, over 60 carnival rides for children and adults, and all kinds of entertainment located all over the Fair.

There will be Wilson County exhibits for Wilson County residents as there has in the past. There will also be exhibits for all Tennessee residents in the following: Livestock shows, Motor Sports, Ham Show, Hay & Field Crops, Wool Fleece Show, Bluegrass Competition, Clogging and Talent Shows, Square Dancing, Yard & Garden Art, Burger & Steak Cookoff, Horseshoe & Cornhole Tournaments, Dog & Cat Shows, Poultry & Rabbit Shows, State Fruits & Vegetables, State Flowers & Plant Show, State 4-H & FFA Events, Wine & Home Brewing, Antique Car Show, Robotics Challenge & Brick Olympics (Legos). We want everyone in Tennessee to get involved and be a part of their Fair.

For more information on the events, competitions and happenings at the 2022 Fair, visit www.wilsoncountyfair.net.