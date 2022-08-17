WEATHER: 8-17-18,2022: Pretty Nice For August

For August, this is pretty nice weather for a couple of more days and then we will see an unsettled pattern with a chance of storms over the weekend.
Today
Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.