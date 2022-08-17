M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers has plans to expand to Murfreesboro, announces founder Austin Ray, making it the fifth location for the local chain. M.L.Rose Murfreesboro will be located in the West Point development off the 1-24 exit at New Salem Road, about a block from the new Costco.

“Murfreesboro is a community I’ve considered expanding to for some time,” said Ray. “I’ve been connected to this place since I was born. My mother, Gayle Ray [former Davidson County Sheriff], was born and raised in Murfreesboro and graduated from MTSU, and I have many special memories of visiting my grandmother here. It’s easy to see the incredible growth that’s happening here. A location that is easy to see and easy to get to was my priority, and our newest M.L.Rose location will be visible and accessible from the interstate at Exit 80, and just a 10-minute drive from downtown.”

The original M.L.Rose opened on 8th Avenue South in 2008 and quickly became a staple of the neighborhood. The combination of great burgers, pub food and a focus on the emerging craft beer market prompted rapid growth, as well as the second location on Charlotte Avenue, which opened in 2012, M.L.Rose Capitol View, which opened in 2017. M.L.Rose Mt. Juliet, the first location outside of Nashville, opened in 2021. The popular M.L.Rose food truck serves public and private events through the greater Nashville area.

Specific details for the restaurant, including estimated opening, will be released on a later date. Guests can expect the same ‘get out without getting fancy’ atmosphere other M.L.Rose locations have established, including a comfortable, lively and relaxed feel that celebrates the spirit of the neighborhood. With the M.L.Rose brand now well-known to craft beer lovers, guests can expect an expansive craft beer menu with 36 local and craft beers on tap, as well as craft burgers served with a crispy pile of signature waffle fries, pub food favorites like nachos, and wings, and fresh items like sandwiches and salads for lunch, dinner, happy hour, late night drinks and eats, and weekend brunch.

“Our Mt. Juliet location has been open just more than a year, and the guest response has surpassed our expectations,” said Ray. “We are responding to the demand for local establishments in the greater Nashville area, and we think we’ll be right at home in Murfreesboro.”

ABOUT M.L.ROSE

M.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers is a Nashville-based and locally owned chain of neighborhood pubs founded in 2008. The pubs are well-known for their eclectic and lived-in feel, extensive seasonal beer offerings, quality burgers and waffle fries. Everyone is a good neighbor at M.L.Rose; all who visit are welcome, and the team is involved in and contributes to the communities surrounding the pubs.

Neighbors and visitors enjoy a burger menu ranging from classic to crafty, accompanied by a pile of crispy, signature waffle fries. The menu is rounded out by quality pub food including indulgent sandwiches, wings, top-voted nachos, and fresh, crisp salads and wraps.

The M.L.Rose “Beer Council” carefully selects about 36 draft beers and 100 total beers for the menu at each location. The core draft beer menu changes seasonally and provides a foundation of hand-picked beer to be enjoyed again and again. Several taps are reserved for collaborations with local and notable craft breweries, limited releases and exclusive offerings.

For the less-experienced beer lover, M.L.Rose has thoughtfully divided its colorful menu into categories according to flavor profile and offers flights of beer and samples to try. A cocktail menu and full bar are also available.

The original M.L.Rose (then Melrose Neighborhood Pub) opened in December 2008 as an oasis in the gritty, emerging Melrose neighborhood, where studio musicians and hospitality workers mingled with Oak Hill neighbors, including its celebrities. The resulting watering hole became a ‘third place’ that the neighborhood previously lacked – a comfortable spot for all to unwind outside of the home and office. The combination of quality food and a focus on the emerging craft beer market spurred further growth, as well as the second M.L.Rose location in Sylvan Park, which opened in 2012. The third M.L.Rose opened in late 2017 as the first restaurant tenant to come aboard in Capitol View. M.L.Rose in the Providence development in Mt. Juliet opened in 2021 as the brand’s first venture outside of Metro Nashville.

M.L.Rose is owned and operated by Nashville native Austin Ray of A.Ray Hospitality, which also owns and operates Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen and Melrose Billiard Parlor. For more information, visit www.mlrose.com and www.arayhospitality.com.