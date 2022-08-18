Thursday, August 18, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEntertainmentCountry Artist Walker Hayes to Hold Book Signing in Franklin, TN
EntertainmentEventsFeaturedFranklinLocal LivingThings to Do

Country Artist Walker Hayes to Hold Book Signing in Franklin, TN

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
1

You can meet country artist Walker Hayes in Franklin at Landmark Booksellers.

On Tuesday, August 23, from 5 pm until 7 pm you grab a copy of Hayes book Glad You’re Here and meet Hayes along with co-author, Craig Allen Cooper.

The name “Craig” may sound familiar to fans due to Hayes’ song “Craig” where he documents meeting Craig Allen Cooper for the first time and how he gifted his family a car in a time when they needed one for their family. During the pandemic Hayes moved his family next door to Craig and now they are as close as brothers. With this book, they share their story, a story about a journey of faith and friendship.

Reserve your copy of the book here. 

Hayes is launching The Glad You’re Here tour kicking off on September 29th in Pennsylvania with special guest Parmalee.

Previous articleM.L.Rose Craft Beer & Burgers Plans Expansion to Murfreesboro
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.