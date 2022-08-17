Cumberland University to Host Panel Discussion on Opioid Misuse

Cumberland University is co-sponsoring a panel discussion about opioid misuse with local experts and Beth Macy, author of the New York Times bestselling book “Dopesick” at the Capitol Theater in Lebanon on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Along with Beth Macy, the panel discussion will be moderated by WTVF News Channel 5’s Carrie Sharp and will feature the Tennessee physician portrayed in “Dopesick” Dr. Stephen Loyd, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch and Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Assistant Commissioner Taryn Sloss.

Cumberland University Program Director and Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice Suzann Lafferty shared the impact the book and discussion will have on students and the greater community.

“Cumberland University and the Criminal Justice department are proud to co-sponsor this event that highlights how the opioid epidemic has impacted communities at all levels,” said Professor Lafferty. “This event brings the conversation home to the Lebanon community and gives community members a chance to hear what the opioid crisis looks like locally. Our panelists, including author Beth Macy, will bring insight into the epidemic and prevention efforts.”

Last September, Professor Lafferty was awarded the Gen. Tom P. Thompson, Jr. Professorship which supports creating academic experiences such as the “Dopesick” panel discussion as well as curricula enhancements, expanded research efforts and off-campus experiential learning. Every year, August 31 is recognized as Overdose Awareness Day and a time to discuss the opioid epidemic in communities across the country.

In correlation with the event, Cumberland’s Alumni Association will relaunch the CU Book Club with “Dopesick” as the book of the month for August. Alumni, students and community members are invited to join the book club discussions that will take place beginning Aug. 11 and continue over the course of four weeks on Aug. 18, Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 in Memorial Hall at 5:30 p.m.

“Our office is hopeful that the relaunch of the CU Book Club will support continued engagement and meaningful conversation among students, alumni and the greater community,” said Alumni Relations Coordinator Caroline Haynes. “Beth Macy’s “Dopesick” is just one of the books that we are looking forward to reading throughout the year.”

For more information about joining the CU Book Club and to RSVP, visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfgn-ddTCISqT8MElxX2YpN5JESCbHdYxob3AuOJYuspubVhw/viewform.

To buy tickets for the “Dopesick” panel, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dopesick-event-tickets-384638663597?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.