George Jones Added to the Ryman Auditorium’s Icon Walk

Country legend George Jones was honored on June 3 with a statue unveiling on the historic grounds of the Ryman Auditorium. The detailed bronze likeness was added to the permanent outdoor exhibition.

Jones’s statue joins the likenesses of icons Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, Little Jimmy Dickens, and Bill Monroe. Jones’s wife, Nancy, and daughter Susan attended the unveiling, along with country music star Jamey Johnson , who honored Jones during the ceremony.

“The Ryman was one of George’s favorite places to play music,” said Nancy. “He truly revered it as the ‘Mother Church’ and loved the acoustics. To have his legacy live on here permanently, and to see all the people who joined us today and continue to embrace him and his music, means so much to our family.”

Country artist Jamey Johnson spoke of Jones, stating, “He was a dear friend who was more like a distant relative, who was always good for a warm hug and a bright smile.”

George Jones’ statue can be found next to Charley Pride, Loretta Lynn, and Bill Monroe. Jones was a Grand Ole Opry member since 1956; Jones graced the Ryman stage across multiple eras of his life and career.

