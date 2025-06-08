MFRD Teaches Lifesaving Skills at Inaugural CPR Class for Residents

MFRD held a Citizens CPR class—its first of its kind—inviting the public to learn vital, life-saving skills.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department held a Citizens CPR Class on Saturday, May 31, just ahead of National CPR and AED Awareness Week, which takes place from June 1 to 7 each year. The class was part of MFRD’s ongoing commitment to public safety and community engagement.

Led by MFRD Training Coordinator Julia Pitt, the hands-on course equipped attendees with essential life-saving skills, including hands-only CPR, AED (Automated External Defibrillator) usage, and relief of choking techniques.

“We hosted our first citizens’ CPR class,” said Pitt. “We’re teaching hands-only CPR, AED use, and the basics to help someone in distress. It’s super important to get community involvement in these situations because seconds matter when it comes to cardiac arrest.”

Participants used child and adult mannequins, as well as AED training devices, under the guidance of certified MFRD instructors.

“When someone is in cardiac arrest, every second counts,” Pitt explained. “Bystander CPR can be the difference between life and death. It takes a few minutes for emergency responders to arrive, and those first minutes are critical.”

MFRD plans to offer this class at least once a year moving forward to strengthen community preparedness and response.

“We want to empower our community to step in and help their neighbors,” said Pitt. “This is something we’d like to continue offering to the public.”

National CPR and AED Awareness Week, recognized by the American Heart Association and its national partners, highlights the importance of knowing CPR and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). Immediate CPR can double or even triple a person’s chance of survival after cardiac arrest.

For more on MFRD’s Citizens CPR class, view this video produced by Murfreesboro City TV at: https://youtu.be/EdgNhM07-TU

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email