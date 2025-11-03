First Watch Brings Holiday Cheer to the Table with New Seasonal Menu

October 28, 2025 – Festive flavors have returned. First Watch is serving up all the dishes that make the season bright. From cozy cinnamon-spiced pancakes to an indulgent hash, the new seasonal menu captures all the flavors and feels of the holidays. The chef-driven menu is available nationwide* now through January 5, 2026.

First Watch’s full seasonal menu includes:

Carne Asada Breakfast Tacos – Three wheat-corn tortillas with seasoned carne asada, scrambled cage-free eggs, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, housemade pico de gallo, fresh sliced avocado, house-pickled red onions, cilantro and Valentina crema. Served with a side of seasoned black beans.

– Three wheat-corn tortillas with seasoned carne asada, scrambled cage-free eggs, Cheddar and Monterey Jack, housemade pico de gallo, fresh sliced avocado, house-pickled red onions, cilantro and Valentina crema. Served with a side of seasoned black beans. Double Bacon Parmesan Hash – Diced hardwood smoked bacon, house-roasted onions, sauteed spinach and Mozzarella in a potato hash. Topped with two cage-free eggs any style, two strips of hardwood smoked bacon, Parmesan cream sauce, freshly cracked black pepper, lemon-dressed arugula, shaved Parmesan and fresh herbs.

– Diced hardwood smoked bacon, house-roasted onions, sauteed spinach and Mozzarella in a potato hash. Topped with two cage-free eggs any style, two strips of hardwood smoked bacon, Parmesan cream sauce, freshly cracked black pepper, lemon-dressed arugula, shaved Parmesan and fresh herbs. Cheesecake Holey Donuts with NUTELLA ® – Cinnamon sugar-dusted cake donut holes served over whipped cheesecake filling then drizzled with NUTELLA® and topped with glazed strawberries and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles.

® Cinnamon sugar-dusted cake donut holes served over whipped cheesecake filling then drizzled with NUTELLA® and topped with glazed strawberries and spiced gingerbread cookie crumbles. Cinnamon Chip Pancake Breakfast – A classic, seasonal First Watch favorite. Two cage-free eggs cooked any style, with one of our signature Cinnamon Chip Pancakes and choice of hardwood smoked bacon or chicken, pork or turkey sausage.

– A classic, seasonal First Watch favorite. Two cage-free eggs cooked any style, with one of our signature Cinnamon Chip Pancakes and choice of hardwood smoked bacon or chicken, pork or turkey sausage. Tangerine Dream – Fresh juice featuring tangerine, pineapple, organic ginger, and cane sugar, topped with vanilla coconut milk.

First Watch’s seasonal menus embody the restaurant’s “Follow the Sun” approach to sourcing the freshest ingredients of the season. These menus change several times a year and have received national awards for their innovative, trend-forward approach.

First Watch operates more than 600 restaurants nationwide and is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for pickup, delivery and dine-in service. For more information about First Watch and its seasonal menu offerings, visit firstwatch.com.

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Source: First Watch

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email