Nashville Symphony June 2026 Events

The Nashville Symphony’s June 2026 schedule features Guest Conductor JoAnn Falletta conducting an evening of American music from composers Gould, Copland, Barber, and Gershwin; a one-night-only outdoor concert featuring the Nashville Symphony performing alongside Yacht Rock heavy hitters; a limited summer series of Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony; a spring recital celebrating 10 years of Nashville Symphony’s Accelerando program; and a special symphonic yoga event on International Yoga Day. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to change. Find tickets here.

The Nashville Symphony Schermerhorn Symphony Center is located at One Symphony Place, Nashville, 37201.

Click for More Events

Celebrating 10 Years of Accelerando: Spring Recital

Monday, June 8, 6:30 PM

In celebration of 10 years of the Accelerando program, the student artists of the Nashville Symphony’s Accelerando program present their spring recital. The Nashville Symphony’s Accelerando initiative is an intensive music education program designed to prepare gifted young students for music at the collegiate level and beyond. Accelerando seeks to create professional opportunities for young musicians by providing them with instruction, mentorship, performance experiences, and assistance with applying to music schools. With access to the resources of a major American orchestra, these students will be able to realize their full potential and form

the next generation of orchestra musicians. Presented without the Nashville Symphony.

America the Beautiful with JoAnn Falletta

Thursday, June 11, 7:30 PM

GRAMMY Award-winning conductor JoAnn Falletta leads the Nashville Symphony in a

sweeping portrait of our nation through sound. Known for her dynamic artistry and

eloquent interpretations, Falletta brings warmth, depth, and spirit to this radiant all-

American program, a musical journey across the tapestry of American sounds. Together, these pieces celebrate a nation defined by creativity and remind us that America’s truest fortune lies in its harmony of many voices. Part of the Nashville Symphony’s Symphony of America program, celebrating America’s 250th anniversary through the power of sound, spirit, and storytelling.

Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony – A Summer Celebration

Tuesday, June 16 Through Friday, July 31

Following the sold-out world premiere, Dolly Parton’s Threads: My Songs in Symphony returns to Schermerhorn Symphony Center for an exclusive limited summer series with the Nashville Symphony. This multimedia concert event brings Dolly’s songs and the stories behind them to life with guest vocalists, new orchestrations, and narration from Dolly herself on the big screen, featuring favorites like “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “I Will Always Love You,” and more.

Tone: Harmonically Grounding Yoga Flow

Sunday, June 21, 4:00 & 7:00 PM

Higher Vibrations is a new wellness series presented by the Nashville Symphony. Move,breathe, ground, and connect with Nashville Symphony musicians as you let the vibrations support your mental and physical well-being. Honor the Summer Solstice and International Day of Yoga with an uplifting somatic vinyasa class accompanied by rhythmic vibrations by Nashville Symphony musicians. Ground, energize, and move into the season with balance. All levels are welcome; no previous yoga experience is required.

Yacht Rock Symphony in Concert

Tuesday, June 23, 7:00 PM

Yacht Rock Symphony features the original artists who shaped one of rock’s most iconic eras. This concert pairs legendary performers with the Nashville Symphony, creating a musical journey that reimagines classic hits in a symphonic setting. Ambrosia, John Ford Coley, and Peter Beckett (The Voice of Player) take the stage to perform their chart-topping Billboard hits from the 1970s and 1980s, including favorites like “You’re The Only Woman,” “How Much I Feel,” and “I’d Really Love To See You Tonight.”

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email