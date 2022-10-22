Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2022

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in November 2022.

November 1

God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty (2022)

America’s Next Top Model: Complete Season 23

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

Girl Code: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

My Super Sweet 16: Complete Season 4 & 6

Naruto Shippuden: Season 1, Episodes 366-377 (DUBBED)

Punk’d: Complete Seasons 1 & 2

True Life: Complete Seasons 11 & 12

Undercover Boss: Complete Season 7 & 11

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1C

12 Dates Of Christmas (2011)

28 Weeks Later (2007)

8 Mile (2002)

A Merry Friggin’ Christmas (2014)

Adaptation. (2002)

Along Came Polly (2004)

Aquamarine (2006)

Baby Boy (2001)

Battle of the Year (2013)

Black Christmas (2006)

The Call (2013)

Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)

Carpool (1996)

Cast Away

Catering Christmas (2022)

Christmas on the Farm (2021)

City of Angels (1998)

Dawn Of The Dead (2004)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Fools Rush In (1997)

Goodbye Lover (1999)

Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas (2013)

Hall Pass (2011)

Horses of McBride (2012)

The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

I Am Not Your Negro (2016)

I Am Number Four (2011)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)

It’s Christmas Carol! (2012)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kollek (1995)

The Last Song (2010)

Legends Of The Fall (1994)

The Magic Crystal (2011)

Mama (2013)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Mas Negro Que La Noche (2014)

Meet Joe Black (1998)

Mom and Dad (2017)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2010)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

My Scientology Movie (2015)

Nativity 3: Dude Where’s My Donkey?! (2014)

Nativity Rocks! (2018)

The Net (1995)

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (2008)

Night Of The Living Dead (1990)

Norman (2017)

Not Another Teen Movie (2001)

Notting Hill (1999)

The Nutcracker (1993)

Oblivion (2013)

Office Space (1999)

Once Upon A Time In Mexico (2003)

Open Season 3 (2011)

The Patriot (2000)

The Perfect Storm (2000)

Perks Of Being A Wall Flower (2012)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Punch-Drunk Love (2002)

The Raven (2012)

Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)

Santa Who? (2000)

Say Anything (1989)

Second Best (1994)

Secret Window (2004)

The Sessions (2012)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shaun Of The Dead (2004)

Silent Hill (2006)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Snowglobe (2007)

Sommersby (1993)

Spanglish (2004)

Still Alice (2015)

Stir Crazy (1980)

The Sweetest Thing (2002)

Talk To Her (2002)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

Terminator Salvation (2009)

This Means War (2010)

The Three Stooges (2011)

Tootsie (1982)

Ultraviolet (2006)

Underworld (2003)

Underworld Evolution (2006)

Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans (2009)

Underworld Awakening (2012)

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan (2008)

November 2

Saw (2004)

Saw 2 (2005)

Saw 3 (2006)

Saw 4 (2007)

Saw 5 (2008)

Saw 6 (2009)

Saw 3D (2010)

November 3

Dreaming Walls (2022)

November 4

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War: Series Premiere (DUBBED)

All I Want For Christmas (2022)

Christmas Child (2004)

Christmas on Repeat (2022)

Funny Thing About Love (2021)

Good Neighbor (2022)

Menorah In The Middle (2022)

My Christmas Fiancé (2022)

Noelle (2007)

Passion of the Christ (2004)

Santa Games (2022)

Saving Christmas (2014)

November 7

Nektronic (2018)

November 8

War Dogs (2016)

November 9

All Rise: Season 3A

November 10

Warm Bodies (2013)

November 11

Code Name Banshee (2022)

First Love (2022)

Fruitvale Station (2013)

Pil’s Adventure (2021)

November 13

A Merry Christmas Wish (2022)

Catch the Fair One (2021)

November 15

10.0 Earthquake (2014)

12 Pups of Christmas (2018)

2:22 (2017)

A Christmas Movie Christmas (2019)

Christmas Crush (2019)

Christmas Perfection (2018)

Every Other Holiday (2018)

Georgia Rule (2007)

Ghost Team: Unrated (2016)

Mistletoe & Menorahs (2021)

The Dinner (2017)

November 16

Where is Private Dulaney?: Complete Limited Series

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018)

November 17

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 4

FX’s Fleishman is in Trouble: Series Premiere

Country Chrstmas Album (2018)

My Old School (2022)

The Spruces and the Pines (2017)

November 18

An En Vogue Christmas (2014)

The Forgiven (2022)

Merry Kissmas (2015)

November 20

Dual (2022)

November 21

Death in the Dorms: Complete Limited Series

November 22

Welcome to Chippendales: Two-Episode Series Premiere

November 24

A Christmas Winter Song (2021)

A Unicorn for Christmas (2021)

Merry Kiss Cam (2022)

November 25

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 5

A Snow White Christmas (2018)

Four Cousins and a Christmas (2021)

The Immaculate Room (2022)

Wrong Place (2022)

November 26

A Banquet (2021)

Alone Together (2022)

How to Please a Woman (2022)

November 29