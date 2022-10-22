OBITUARY: Christine (Quindal Lane) Strong

Christine (Quindal Lane) Strong, age 83 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Mrs. Strong was born in Marshall County, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Madie McAdams of Lewisburg, Tennessee. She had one brother, the late Bill C. McAdams of McDonough, Georgia.

Christine is survived by her husband of twenty-nine years, Leslie H. Strong; her children: daughter, Jennifer Lane Adams and her husband, Tony of Moore Haven, Florida; son, Andy Lane and his wife, Lisa of Knoxville, TN; daughter, Lori Lane Gran and her husband Richard of Murfreesboro, TN; son, Kurt Lane and his wife Heather of Christiana, TN; stepson, Josh Strong of Southern California; and beloved nephew, Scott McAdams of Brownsville, Georgia.

Christine is also survived by nine grandchildren; Keith Adams, Beau Adams, Joshua Adams, Carrie Lane Savinell, Abby Lane Warren, Kacie Brown, Ethan Lane, Jillian Lane, and Laura Johnson; first great-grandchild, Kirstyn Adams, and six other great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Strong was a retired teacher from the Rutherford County School District of Tennessee and the Arcadia School District of Southern California. She was a 1957 graduate of Marshall County High School in Lewisburg, TN. Mrs. Strong graduated from Middle Tennessee State University achieving B.S and Masters of Education degrees. She was a member of Kappa Omicron Phi, an honorary fraternity, NEA, REA, CEA, and TEA.

Christine was a loving, caring, and compassionate wife, mother, and friend to those who knew her. Her passion as an educator was beyond measure as she loved all of her students.

She was fortunate to share a wonderful life with her husband, Leslie. They ventured living in California and Las Vegas before returning back to Murfreesboro to be near her children and friends, especially her longtime best friend, Ann Francis. Her lifelong dream to visit Ireland and trace her McAdams’ roots became a reality in 2017 along with her daughters, Jennifer and Lori, granddaughter, Kacie and family friend, Lori Fritz.

Christine loved sharing her favorite restaurants with her son Andy, and taking road trips to reminisce on places from her past. She enjoyed spending quality time with her son Kurt by taking car rides throughout the beautiful countryside and attending church at Woodbury Road Baptist Church with him. Celebrating the Christmas season will forever be in our hearts as it was mom’s favorite time of the year. She loved her Lord, Jesus Christ.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and/or to the MTSU Scholarship Fund.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date followed by burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

