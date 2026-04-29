Dunkin’ Drops New Summer 2026 Menu

Dunkin’ is kicking off summer 2026 with a wave of new menu additions available nationwide, including Black Cherry and Limeade Refreshers, a Dunkin’ Dirty Soda, OREO-inspired drinks, Coffee Chillers and fruit punch bakery items. More Eat & Drink News

What Are the New Dunkin’ Refreshers for Summer 2026?

Dunkin’ is expanding its Refreshers lineup with Black Cherry as the newest flavor. Sweet, tart and juicy, Black Cherry can be enjoyed on its own or built into several limited-time drinks:

Cherry Lime Rickey Refresher: Black Cherry paired with new Limeade for a crisp, sweet-tart finish

Cherry Daydream Refresher: Black Cherry with oatmilk and Sweet Cold Foam

Very Cherry Daydream Refresher: A bolder cherry flavor with toasted almond notes

Cherry Protein Daydream Refresher: Black Cherry with protein milk and Sweet Cold Foam

Dunkin’ is also introducing a new Limeade base that can be added to any Refresher or used in limited-time builds like Raspberry Limeade, Coconut Limeade, Matcha Limeade and Strawberry Dragonfruit Limeade Refresher.

What Is the Dunkin’ Dirty Soda?

Dunkin’ is putting its own spin on the dirty soda trend. The Dunkin’ Dirty Soda combines the brand’s coffee milk with PEPSI and tops it with Sweet Cold Foam, delivering a creamy, coffee-forward finish with classic soda flavor.

What OREO Drinks Is Dunkin’ Adding to the Menu?

Dunkin’ is partnering with OREO for a limited-time lineup of espresso, matcha and frozen drinks:

OREO Cloud Latte: Espresso and whole milk with chocolate cookie swirl, Marshmallow Cold Foam and OREO cookie crumbles

OREO Matcha: Matcha latte with vanilla flavor, Marshmallow Cold Foam and OREO cookie crumbles

OREO Coolatta: Vanilla Bean Coolatta blended with OREO cookie crumbles

What Are Dunkin’ Coffee Chillers?

Coffee Chillers are Dunkin’s reimagined frozen coffee, available in three flavors: OREO Coffee Chiller, Caramel Creme Coffee Chiller and Triple Mocha Coffee Chiller. A classic Coffee Chiller version is also available, fully customizable with any dairy base and flavor.

What New Bakery Items Is Dunkin’ Releasing This Summer?

Dunkin’ is adding two fruit punch-inspired bakery items to round out the seasonal menu:

Fruit Punch Donut: A classic yeast donut coated in fruit punch-flavored icing and a fruit punch sprinkle blend

Fruit Punch MUNCHKINS: Blueberry cake MUNCHKINS Donut Hole Treats coated in a fruit punch sprinkle blend

What Deals Are Available for Dunkin’ Rewards Members?

Dunkin’ Rewards members can take advantage of several limited-time offers tied to the new menu launch:

April 29 – May 3: Earn 3x points on Refreshers

May 2: Earn 3x points on any matcha purchase for National Matcha Day

May 4 – May 8: $2 off any frozen beverage after 1 p.m.

May 6: Earn 3x points on beverages with a mobile order for Boosted Members

May 9 – May 10: Earn 3x points on bulk donut and MUNCHKINS orders for Mother’s Day

May 25 – May 31: Earn 50 bonus points daily with an afternoon purchase after 1 p.m.

Mobile Mondays (May 5 – June 1): Earn extra points ordering ahead through the app on Mondays

Customers not yet enrolled can sign up for free through the Dunkin’ app or at dunkinrewards.com.

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