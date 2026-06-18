6/18/26: Mainly Clear Morning with 80°F and Winds Up to 14.7 mph, High Today of 89°F; Evening Thunderstorm Possible

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM show a temperature of 79.7°F with winds from the southwest at 11.1 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The skies are mainly clear at this time.
Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 88.5°F with a low of 71.8°F overnight. Winds may increase to 14.7 mph later in the day, and there is a 32% chance of precipitation, amounting to a potential total of 0.64 in. A thunderstorm is also anticipated during the day.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 71.8°F with winds remaining around 11.1 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 30%, and skies are forecasted to become overcast.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|89°F
|72°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|83°F
|68°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|85°F
|62°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|85°F
|62°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Monday
|83°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Tuesday
|82°F
|65°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|86°F
|67°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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