6/18/26: Mainly Clear Morning with 80°F and Winds Up to 14.7 mph, High Today of 89°F; Evening Thunderstorm Possible

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM show a temperature of 79.7°F with winds from the southwest at 11.1 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The skies are mainly clear at this time.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 88.5°F with a low of 71.8°F overnight. Winds may increase to 14.7 mph later in the day, and there is a 32% chance of precipitation, amounting to a potential total of 0.64 in. A thunderstorm is also anticipated during the day.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 71.8°F with winds remaining around 11.1 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 30%, and skies are forecasted to become overcast.

Today's Details High 89°F Low 72°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 32% chance · 0.64 in Now 80°F · feels 85°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 89°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 83°F 68°F Overcast Saturday 85°F 62°F Overcast Sunday 85°F 62°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Monday 83°F 67°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Tuesday 82°F 65°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 86°F 67°F Drizzle: light

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