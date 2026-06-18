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Home Weather 6/18/26: Mainly Clear Morning with 80°F and Winds Up to 14.7 mph,...

6/18/26: Mainly Clear Morning with 80°F and Winds Up to 14.7 mph, High Today of 89°F; Evening Thunderstorm Possible

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Current conditions in Rutherford County at 6:44 AM show a temperature of 79.7°F with winds from the southwest at 11.1 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The skies are mainly clear at this time.

Looking ahead to today, the high is expected to reach 88.5°F with a low of 71.8°F overnight. Winds may increase to 14.7 mph later in the day, and there is a 32% chance of precipitation, amounting to a potential total of 0.64 in. A thunderstorm is also anticipated during the day.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low of 71.8°F with winds remaining around 11.1 mph. The chance of precipitation decreases slightly to 30%, and skies are forecasted to become overcast.

Today's Details

High
89°F
Low
72°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
32% chance · 0.64 in
Now
80°F · feels 85°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 89°F 72°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
Friday 83°F 68°F Overcast
Saturday 85°F 62°F Overcast
Sunday 85°F 62°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Monday 83°F 67°F Thunderstorm with slight hail
Tuesday 82°F 65°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 86°F 67°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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