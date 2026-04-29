Rutherford Source’s Latest Eat & Drink News for April 29, 2026

Rutherford Source has rounded up the latest eat and drink news from April 22 through April 29, 2026. From new menu launches and limited-time deals to local health inspections and restaurant openings, here’s what’s happening in food and drink across Middle Tennessee and beyond.

Firehouse Subs Is Giving Free Steak & Cheese Melts to Every Mike in America Firehouse Subs is handing out free medium Steak & Cheese Melts on May 6 to anyone named Mike, Michael, Mikey, Miguel, Michelle, Michele, or Michaela at participating U.S. locations. Published: April 29, 2026 – Read more

Penn Station Launches Hot Honey Chicken & Crispy Onion Sub Penn Station East Coast Subs is offering a new limited-time Hot Honey Chicken & Crispy Onion sub featuring Mike’s Hot Honey through May 17, 2026, at locations nationwide. Published: April 29, 2026 – Read more

Dunkin’ Drops New Summer 2026 Menu Dunkin’ is launching summer 2026 additions including Black Cherry Refreshers, a Dirty Soda, OREO-inspired drinks, Coffee Chillers, and fruit punch bakery items nationwide. Published: April 29, 2026 – Read more

Perfect Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 28, 2026 These Rutherford County food establishments earned a perfect score of 100 during health inspections conducted April 21–28, 2026. Published: April 28, 2026 – Read more

McDonald’s Launches 6 New Specialty Drinks Starting May 6 McDonald’s is adding six permanent specialty drinks on May 6, including three Refreshers and three crafted sodas featuring freeze-dried fruit, popping boba, and cold foam. Published: April 28, 2026 – Read more

Lowest Food Health Scores for Rutherford Co. April 28, 2026 The lowest food service health inspection scores in Rutherford County for April 21–28, 2026, include MED Gyro and Shawarma at 74 and Roll Cold Grill at 87. Published: April 28, 2026 – Read more

Health Scores: Rutherford County April 28, 2026 Full health inspection scores for Rutherford County covering April 21–28, 2026, with results from dozens of local food service establishments. Published: April 28, 2026 – Read more

The Cheesecake Factory Celebrates Moms With Sweet Gift Card Offer The Cheesecake Factory is offering a free $10 Bonus Card for every $50 in gift cards purchased online through Mother’s Day, May 10, 2026. Published: April 28, 2026 – Read more

José Andrés Group Opens Glowbird, a New Poolside Dining and Cocktail Destination in Nashville Glowbird is now open at WET Deck at W Nashville in the Gulch, offering poolside dining, frozen cocktails, and a day-to-night open-air experience from the José Andrés Group. Published: April 27, 2026 – Read more

Laredo Taco Company Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with BOGO Burritos Laredo Taco Company inside 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores is offering BOGO burritos, a new $6 Walking Taco, and $3 frozen margaritas on May 5, 2026. Published: April 27, 2026 – Read more

Wendy’s Sweet and Sour Sauce Is Back Wendy’s has brought back its Sweet and Sour dipping sauce at participating U.S. restaurants starting April 27, returning after a nearly seven-month absence due to fan demand. Published: April 27, 2026 – Read more

Authentic French Café Olala to Open Soon in Downtown Nashville Olala Café, a family-owned French café serving house-made croissants, pastries, and crepes, will officially open at 818 Palmer Place in downtown Nashville on May 1, 2026. Published: April 27, 2026 – Read more

Crumbl Weekly Menu Through May 2, 2026 Crumbl’s rotating menu for April 27 through May 2, 2026, features new Cerulean Blue Sugar Cookie and White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Cookie alongside returning fan favorites. Published: April 27, 2026 – Read more

Bad Daddy’s Debuts Smashadilla Burger for National Burger Month Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar is replacing buns with crispy quesadillas for May’s Big Bad Monthly Drop, the Smashadilla Burger, available at all locations May 1–31, 2026. Published: April 26, 2026 – Read more

Scooter’s Coffee Launches Summer Menu With Shakes Scooter’s Coffee is launching its Camp Scooter’s summer lineup with S’mores drinks, a new permanent Shakes menu, and six new Red Bull Infusion flavors at locations nationwide. Published: April 24, 2026 – Read more

Wendy’s Spring 2026 Menu Comes to Restaurants April 27 Wendy’s spring 2026 lineup launching April 27 includes a permanent Cookie Dough Frosty Fusion, three watermelon beverages, and three limited-time jalapeño menu items. Published: April 24, 2026 – Read more

CAVA Adds Glazed Salmon to Menu Nationwide CAVA is rolling out its first-ever seafood option — a pomegranate-glazed roasted salmon fillet — at all locations nationwide starting April 20, 2026. Published: April 23, 2026 – Read more

Rock N’ Roll Sushi Debuts 2026 Summer Series Menu Rock N’ Roll Sushi launched its Summer Series on April 20, featuring a Surf and Turf Roll, Headbanger Shrimp, and a Lychee Sour Mocktail through July 12, 2026. Published: April 22, 2026 – Read more

Top Chef Favorite Chef Sheldon Simeon Heads to Nashville for Book Signing Two-time Top Chef fan favorite Chef Sheldon Simeon brings his new cookbook “Ohana Style” to Nashville’s Stateside Kitchen on May 12 for a $75 ticketed event. Published: April 22, 2026 – Read more

Red Lobster Is Bringing Back Endless Shrimp Red Lobster’s Endless Shrimp is back starting April 20 for a limited time, now featuring five options including the new Marry Me Shrimp in a tomato cream sauce. Published: April 22, 2026 – Read more

Chipotle Honey Chicken Is Back Chipotle Honey Chicken returns April 28 across the U.S. and several other countries, now also available in the new High Protein Cup with free delivery through May 11. Published: April 22, 2026 – Read more

Little Caesars Now Lets You Order Pizza Through ChatGPT Little Caesars launched a first-of-its-kind ChatGPT integration that lets customers browse the menu, get recommendations, and build an order using conversational AI. Published: April 22, 2026 – Read more

For more eat and drink news, visit Rutherford Source.

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