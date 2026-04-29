Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department Opens Registration for 2026 Teen Fire Academy

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) is now accepting applications for its 2026 Teen Fire Academy, an engaging, hands-on program designed for teens ages 13–17.

The four-day academy will be held June 15–18, 2026, and offers participants a unique opportunity to train alongside MFRD firefighters while gaining valuable insight into emergency response operations and life safety skills.

Throughout the academy, students will participate in a variety of hands-on activities, including fire extinguisher training, hose streaming and equipment operations, fire safety education, search and rescue demonstrations, live fire demonstrations, vehicle extrication drills, and rappelling exercises.

“This academy gives teens a firsthand look at the fire service while teaching skills that can make a difference in real-life emergencies,” said Assistant Fire Marshal Shan Womack. “It’s a great opportunity for young people interested in public safety or simply wanting to learn more about how firefighters serve the community.”

The Teen Fire Academy is limited to 20 participants to ensure a quality, hands-on experience. A $25 registration fee is required.

All sessions will be held at the Doug Young Public Safety Training Center, 701 Bridge Ave., Murfreesboro.

Applications and additional details are available here.

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For more information, contact Assistant Fire Marshal Shan Womack at [email protected].

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