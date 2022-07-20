Adult Detention Center Earns State Certification for Sixth Consecutive Time

Rutherford County Adult Detention Center earned state certification for the sixth time in six years by the Tennessee Corrections Institute, Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said.

TCI made an unannounced inspection of the Detention Center in June. “The inspection showed the Detention Center meets all applicable standards without any defects,” Fitzhugh said.

TCI staff base the inspections on:

Physical plant

Administration/management

Personnel

Security

Discipline

Sanitation/maintenance

Food services

Mail and visiting

Inmate programs and activities

Medical services

Admission records and release

Hygiene

Supervision of inmates

Classification

Fitzhugh congratulated the detention deputies. “This was accomplished by your hard work, dedication and pride in a job well done each and every day,” Fitzhugh said.