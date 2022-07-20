WEATHER- 7-20-21-2022 Hot and Stormy

Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 325 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 TNZ007>010-026>031-059>064-075-077-094-095-202100- /O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0005.220720T1600Z-220721T0000Z/ Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale- Smith-Jackson-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb- Bedford-Coffee-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 325 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee west of the Cumberland Plateau. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. && $$

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 350 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-210900- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 350 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas west of Nashville and near the Tennessee River Valley from the late morning through the afternoon for heat index values exceeding 110 degrees in many locations. A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas west of the Cumberland Plateau late this morning through the afternoon for heat index values between 105 and 110 degrees. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Heat index values are expected to range from 100 to over 105 degrees for locations west of Cumberland Plateau Thursday through Monday during the afternoon hours.