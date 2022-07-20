Wednesday, July 20, 2022
WEATHER- 7-20-21-2022 Hot and Stormy

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
325 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

TNZ007>010-026>031-059>064-075-077-094-095-202100-
/O.CON.KOHX.HT.Y.0005.220720T1600Z-220721T0000Z/
Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-
Smith-Jackson-Williamson-Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-
Bedford-Coffee-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin,
Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Ashland City,
Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville,
Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Franklin,
Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne,
Woodbury, Smithville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester,
Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski
325 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.

* WHERE...Most of Middle Tennessee west of the Cumberland
  Plateau.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
  illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service Nashville TN
350 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-210900-
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson-
Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-
Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee-
Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
350 AM CDT Wed Jul 20 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas west of Nashville
and near the Tennessee River Valley from the late morning through the
afternoon for heat index values exceeding 110 degrees in many
locations.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for areas west of the Cumberland Plateau
late this morning through the afternoon for heat index values
between 105 and 110 degrees.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

Heat index values are expected to range from 100 to over 105 degrees
for locations west of Cumberland Plateau Thursday through Monday
during the afternoon hours.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 107. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between midnight and 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 102. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon.

