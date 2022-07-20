Mega Millions Rolls to Estimated $630 Million Jackpot for Friday

7/20/2022 – For just the fifth time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions®, the jackpot has soared past $600 million! The estimated jackpot for Friday, July 22, is an extraordinary $630 million ($359.7 million cash). If won at that level, it would be the fifth largest prize ever offered in the game, and the largest since $1.050 billion was won in Michigan on January 22, 2021. The record Mega Millions jackpot is $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

The jackpot continues its four-month roll after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night: the white balls 2, 31, 32, 37 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 25.

The upcoming July 22 drawing will be the 28th in this jackpot run, which began with the April 19 drawing after a win in Tennessee on April 15. During this run, there have been more than 17.9 million winning tickets at all prize levels, including 29 worth $1 million or more. Those big prizes have been won in 16 states across the country: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia.

There were a total of 2,380,347 winning tickets across all prize levels in Tuesday night’s drawing. Four tickets matched the five white balls to win the big Mega Millions second prize, one each in Arizona, California, New Hampshire and North Carolina. Fifty-two tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third prize. Eleven of those are worth $30,000 each because they also included the optional Megaplier (a $1 extra purchase available in most states), which was 3X Tuesday night. The other 41 third-prize tickets win $10,000 each.

Before the most recent Tennessee jackpot win on April 15, three other Mega Millions jackpots were won earlier this year. It all started with a $426 million prize in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date: