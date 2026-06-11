6/11/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 91.9 and Windy Conditions, Tonight’s Low Around 78.8, Ongoing Clear Skies

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 91.6°F with a wind speed of 12 mph. The area is mainly clear and has not received any precipitation.
Today’s forecast indicates a high of 91.9°F and a low of 72.7°F. Winds may reach up to 13.1 mph, with a low chance of precipitation at 2%. This trend of mainly clear skies will continue into the evening.
Tonight, expect a low of 78.8°F with winds calming slightly to around 12.1 mph. Precipitation chances remain minimal at 2%, maintaining the clear sky conditions.
No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
92°F
Low
73°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
92°F · feels 97°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:01pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|92°F
|73°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|90°F
|70°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Saturday
|86°F
|60°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|82°F
|68°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|71°F
|67°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|74°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|76°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
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