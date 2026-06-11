6/11/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 91.9 and Windy Conditions, Tonight’s Low Around 78.8, Ongoing Clear Skies

Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 91.6°F with a wind speed of 12 mph. The area is mainly clear and has not received any precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 91.9°F and a low of 72.7°F. Winds may reach up to 13.1 mph, with a low chance of precipitation at 2%. This trend of mainly clear skies will continue into the evening.

Tonight, expect a low of 78.8°F with winds calming slightly to around 12.1 mph. Precipitation chances remain minimal at 2%, maintaining the clear sky conditions.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 92°F Low 73°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 49% UV Index 7.9 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 92°F · feels 97°F Sunrise 5:28am Sunset 8:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 92°F 73°F Mainly clear Friday 90°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate Saturday 86°F 60°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 82°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 71°F 67°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 74°F 64°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 76°F 64°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email