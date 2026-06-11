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Home Weather 6/11/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 91.9 and Windy Conditions, Tonight’s...

6/11/26: Mainly Clear with a High of 91.9 and Windy Conditions, Tonight’s Low Around 78.8, Ongoing Clear Skies

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Current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 91.6°F with a wind speed of 12 mph. The area is mainly clear and has not received any precipitation.

Today’s forecast indicates a high of 91.9°F and a low of 72.7°F. Winds may reach up to 13.1 mph, with a low chance of precipitation at 2%. This trend of mainly clear skies will continue into the evening.

Tonight, expect a low of 78.8°F with winds calming slightly to around 12.1 mph. Precipitation chances remain minimal at 2%, maintaining the clear sky conditions.

No official weather warnings or alerts are currently in effect for the area.

Today's Details

High
92°F
Low
73°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
49%
UV Index
7.9 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
92°F · feels 97°F
Sunrise
5:28am
Sunset
8:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 92°F 73°F Mainly clear
Friday 90°F 70°F Rain showers: moderate
Saturday 86°F 60°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 82°F 68°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 71°F 67°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 74°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 76°F 64°F Drizzle: light

Next 24 Hours

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