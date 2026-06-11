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Home Murfreesboro CSX ROAD CLOSURE: Middle Tennessee Blvd. at Church Street June 17

CSX ROAD CLOSURE: Middle Tennessee Blvd. at Church Street June 17

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Motorists are advised to expect traffic interruptions due to a Road Closure of Middle Tennessee Blvd. at the CSX railroad crossing of Church Street on June 17.

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Due to CSX railroad repair work, Middle Tennessee Blvd. at this location will be closed to through traffic for 24 hours on Wednesday, June 17. Middle Tennessee Blvd. is expected to reopen Thursday, June 18.

CSX will be closing Middle Tennessee Blvd. to repair an emergency widening gauge in the crossing.

Suggested alternative detour routes will be provided prior to Wednesday’s closing.

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