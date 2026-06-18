6/17/26: Clear Night with a Low of 78 and Winds Up to 15 mph; Day Reached a High of 89 with No Precipitation

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 80.8°F with a wind speed of 12.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Earlier today, the high reached 88.9°F, with a low of 61.9°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 17.3 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation. Moving into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 78.3°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 15.9 mph. The sky is expected to become overcast.
There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area.
Today's Details
High
89°F
Low
62°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
70%
UV Index
8.1 (Very High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
81°F · feels 83°F
Sunrise
5:29am
Sunset
8:04pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|89°F
|62°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Thursday
|87°F
|73°F
|Thunderstorm: slight or moderate
|Friday
|82°F
|64°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|86°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|86°F
|67°F
|Thunderstorm with slight hail
|Monday
|72°F
|66°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|79°F
|66°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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