6/17/26: Clear Night with a Low of 78 and Winds Up to 15 mph; Day Reached a High of 89 with No Precipitation

Current conditions in Rutherford County at 9:30 PM show a temperature of 80.8°F with a wind speed of 12.5 mph. The sky is clear, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Earlier today, the high reached 88.9°F, with a low of 61.9°F. Winds throughout the day peaked at 17.3 mph, and there was no chance of precipitation. Moving into tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 78.3°F, with winds increasing slightly to a maximum of 15.9 mph. The sky is expected to become overcast.

There are currently no official weather warnings in effect for the area.

Today's Details High 89°F Low 62°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 70% UV Index 8.1 (Very High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 81°F · feels 83°F Sunrise 5:29am Sunset 8:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 89°F 62°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Thursday 87°F 73°F Thunderstorm: slight or moderate Friday 82°F 64°F Overcast Saturday 86°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 86°F 67°F Thunderstorm with slight hail Monday 72°F 66°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 79°F 66°F Overcast

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