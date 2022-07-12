Tuesday, July 12, 2022
x
HomeEntertainment5 Upcoming Shows at the Grand Ole Opry
EntertainmentEventsLocal LivingThings to Do

5 Upcoming Shows at the Grand Ole Opry

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
52

The Grand Ole Opry is a longstanding radio show which began in Nashville first as a radio show in 1925 adding a live audience later. 

Over the years, live audiences for The Opry were entertained at War Memorial, The Ryman, and now the Grand Ole Opry House. Even during the pandemic when live audiences were not allowed the show continued as a livestreaming show and radio show. Every week, the show will feature Opry members, up and coming artists and they promise it’s never the same show twice. 

Here are five upcoming shows.

Grand Ole Opry Show

Lorrie Morgan
photo from The Grand Ole Opry

Wednesday, July 13, 7 pm

On Wednesday, the show will feature Aaron Webb, Charlie Worsham, Charlie McCoy, Opry members Lorrie Morgan, The Gatlin Brothers, and Mike Snider.

Buy tickets here. 

Love, Tom at the Circle Room

Tom Douglas
photo from Grand Ole Opry

Thursday, July 14, 7 pm

Join Tom Douglas for the first residency in the Opry’s luxurious lounge, the Circle Room. Douglas was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014 and his acceptance speech grew to such popularity that he began writing a one-man show, and then a documentary based on the speech. The show, Love, Tom is now featured on Paramount+.  Spend an intimate evening discussing his career, and the hits that he wrote to shape it including Lady A’s “I Run to You”, Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me”, and Tim McGraw’s “My Little Girl”.

Buy tickets here. 

Grand Ole Opry Show

Billy Ray Cyrus Dierks Bentley CMA Fest
photo by Derrek Kupish

Friday, July 15, 7 pm

For Friday night, the Opry show will feature Billy Ray Cyrus, Coffey Anderson, Rhett Atkins, Tauren Wells, and Grand Ole Opry member Lauren Alaina.

Buy tickets here. 

Grand Ole Opry Show

Bill Anderson
Photo Credit: Walter Fabry, Courtesy of the Country Music Hall of Fame

Saturday, July 16, 7 pm

On Saturday, the show will feature Opry members Bill Anderson and Ricky Skaggs along with Eric Paslay, Jason Crabb, Julia Cole, and Neon Union.

Buy tickets here.

Grand Ole Opry Show

Jake Hoot
photo from Jake Hoot

Sunday, July 17, 7 pm

Sunday’s show features The Voice winner Jake Hoot, Nikko Moon, along with Opry Members Riders in the Sky, The Gatlin Brothers, and Ricky Skaggs.

Buy tickets here. 

 

 

Previous articleTriStar StoneCrest First in Rutherford County to Offer Minimally Invasive, Robotic Treatment for Enlarged Prostate
Next articleMurfreesboro City Schools Seeks Hall of Fame Nominations
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×