5 Upcoming Shows at the Grand Ole Opry

The Grand Ole Opry is a longstanding radio show which began in Nashville first as a radio show in 1925 adding a live audience later.

Over the years, live audiences for The Opry were entertained at War Memorial, The Ryman, and now the Grand Ole Opry House. Even during the pandemic when live audiences were not allowed the show continued as a livestreaming show and radio show. Every week, the show will feature Opry members, up and coming artists and they promise it’s never the same show twice.

Here are five upcoming shows.

Grand Ole Opry Show

Wednesday, July 13, 7 pm

On Wednesday, the show will feature Aaron Webb, Charlie Worsham, Charlie McCoy, Opry members Lorrie Morgan, The Gatlin Brothers, and Mike Snider.

Buy tickets here.

Love, Tom at the Circle Room

Thursday, July 14, 7 pm

Join Tom Douglas for the first residency in the Opry’s luxurious lounge, the Circle Room. Douglas was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2014 and his acceptance speech grew to such popularity that he began writing a one-man show, and then a documentary based on the speech. The show, Love, Tom is now featured on Paramount+. Spend an intimate evening discussing his career, and the hits that he wrote to shape it including Lady A’s “I Run to You”, Miranda Lambert’s “The House That Built Me”, and Tim McGraw’s “My Little Girl”.

Buy tickets here.

Grand Ole Opry Show

Friday, July 15, 7 pm

For Friday night, the Opry show will feature Billy Ray Cyrus, Coffey Anderson, Rhett Atkins, Tauren Wells, and Grand Ole Opry member Lauren Alaina.

Buy tickets here.

Grand Ole Opry Show

Saturday, July 16, 7 pm

On Saturday, the show will feature Opry members Bill Anderson and Ricky Skaggs along with Eric Paslay, Jason Crabb, Julia Cole, and Neon Union.

Buy tickets here.

Grand Ole Opry Show

Sunday, July 17, 7 pm

Sunday’s show features The Voice winner Jake Hoot, Nikko Moon, along with Opry Members Riders in the Sky, The Gatlin Brothers, and Ricky Skaggs.

Buy tickets here.