TriStar StoneCrest First in Rutherford County to Offer Minimally Invasive, Robotic Treatment for Enlarged Prostate

TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center is the first hospital in Rutherford County to offer Aquablation, a new, robotic therapy for the treatment of an enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The advanced, minimally invasive technique provides long-lasting symptom improvement without compromising sexual function.

“This innovative procedure is changing the way we treat enlarged prostates,” said Dr. Grant Johnson, a urologist with TriStar StoneCrest. “Unlike traditional surgical treatments, the Aquablation therapy combines minimally invasive, robotic surgery with real-time ultrasound, allowing the surgeon to map a treatment plan and precisely target the areas of concern, while sparing surrounding tissue.”

Statistics show one in two men over the age of 50 have BPH, and the incidence increases every decade of life. BPH symptoms include frequent or urgent need to urinate, increased nighttime urination, difficulty starting urination, weak urine stream or a stream that stops and starts, or an inability to empty the bladder completely. If left untreated, BPH can cause significant health problems, including irreversible bladder or kidney damage, bladder stones and incontinence.

“Aquablation therapy uses multi-dimensional imaging to identify the exact treatment plan based on the patient’s specific anatomy,” said Dr. Alberic Rogman, a urologist with TriStar StoneCrest. “The robot executes the treatment plan by removing excess prostate tissue with a heat-free waterjet, eliminating the possibility of complications arising from thermal injury.”

