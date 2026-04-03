4/3/26: Clear Evening in Rutherford County, Warm at 83°F

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 82.8°F. Winds are blowing at 12.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, the temperature reached a high of 84.7°F and dipped to a low of 69.4°F. The day was partly cloudy with maximum wind speeds up to 14.5 mph. Despite a low precipitation chance of 4%, no rainfall occurred.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with an expected low of 71.2°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, with peaks up to 11.9 mph, and the chance of precipitation is negligible at 1%.

This succinct overview allows residents and visitors of Rutherford County to plan their evening and early morning activities with an understanding of the stable and pleasant weather conditions prevailing.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 69°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 41% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 83°F · feels 80°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 7:08pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 85°F 69°F Partly cloudy Saturday 81°F 62°F Rain: heavy Sunday 62°F 43°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 63°F 40°F Overcast Tuesday 55°F 39°F Overcast Wednesday 66°F 36°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 45°F Overcast

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