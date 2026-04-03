Holston House Offers Bonnaroo Transportation Package

Heading to the farm this June? Holston House is helping hotel guests skip the parking stress and sing along the whole way to Manchester, TN, with the Rock n Ride package, working with Grey Line Transportation to provide transportation to Bonnaroo, June 11-14, 2026. Just show up, hop on and get ready to see the likes of Noah Kahan, Rolemodel, Teddy Swims, Kesha and more. *Please note, this does not include tickets to Bonnaroo.

Guests can choose a one-day pass or an all-weekend transportation package with convenient pick-up and drop-off at Holston House. Pick-up and drop-off will be available all day from Thursday to Sunday, with multiple pick-up times throughout the day from 10 AM – 3:30 AM, to guarantee arrival for those late-night sets, and sunrise memories. The package will also be offered at Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown and Holiday Inn Nashville Downtown.

For more details and to make your reservation, visit the website here and use the code ‘ROO’ when booking. Those who don’t need hotel accommodations but would still like to book a ride pass can do so at the Eventbrite link here.

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