4/3/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Temp Holding at 73

Rutherford County currently enjoys clear skies with a temperature of 72.9°F. The wind is mild at 2.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 84.7°F and a low of 69.4°F. Winds today peaked at 14.5 mph, under partly cloudy skies. There was a minimal 4% chance of precipitation, and indeed, no rainfall occurred.

Tonight’s forecast continues to promise clear conditions with an expected low temperature of around 70.5°F. Winds are anticipated to stay moderate, reaching up to 11.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%. Residents can expect another calm and clear evening in the area.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 69°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 52% UV Index 6.8 (High) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 73°F · feels 73°F Sunrise 6:28am Sunset 7:08pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 85°F 69°F Partly cloudy Saturday 80°F 64°F Rain: slight Sunday 60°F 45°F Rain: slight Monday 63°F 39°F Overcast Tuesday 57°F 40°F Overcast Wednesday 68°F 40°F Partly cloudy Thursday 72°F 45°F Overcast

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