4/3/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Temp Holding at 73

Rutherford County currently enjoys clear skies with a temperature of 72.9°F. The wind is mild at 2.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 84.7°F and a low of 69.4°F. Winds today peaked at 14.5 mph, under partly cloudy skies. There was a minimal 4% chance of precipitation, and indeed, no rainfall occurred.
Tonight’s forecast continues to promise clear conditions with an expected low temperature of around 70.5°F. Winds are anticipated to stay moderate, reaching up to 11.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%. Residents can expect another calm and clear evening in the area.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|85°F
|69°F
|Partly cloudy
|Saturday
|80°F
|64°F
|Rain: slight
|Sunday
|60°F
|45°F
|Rain: slight
|Monday
|63°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|57°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|68°F
|40°F
|Partly cloudy
|Thursday
|72°F
|45°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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