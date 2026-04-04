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Home Weather 4/3/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Temp Holding at 73

4/3/26: Clear Night in Rutherford County, Temp Holding at 73

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Rutherford County currently enjoys clear skies with a temperature of 72.9°F. The wind is mild at 2.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation tonight.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 84.7°F and a low of 69.4°F. Winds today peaked at 14.5 mph, under partly cloudy skies. There was a minimal 4% chance of precipitation, and indeed, no rainfall occurred.

Tonight’s forecast continues to promise clear conditions with an expected low temperature of around 70.5°F. Winds are anticipated to stay moderate, reaching up to 11.2 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains at 0%. Residents can expect another calm and clear evening in the area.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
69°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
52%
UV Index
6.8 (High)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
73°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:28am
Sunset
7:08pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 85°F 69°F Partly cloudy
Saturday 80°F 64°F Rain: slight
Sunday 60°F 45°F Rain: slight
Monday 63°F 39°F Overcast
Tuesday 57°F 40°F Overcast
Wednesday 68°F 40°F Partly cloudy
Thursday 72°F 45°F Overcast

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