4/29/26: Partly Cloudy Day with High of 72, Currently 66 with Light Winds; Evening Overcast and Low of 58 Expected

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 65.7°F with a wind speed of 9.3 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The weather is partly cloudy at this time.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 72.3°F and a low of 58.3°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 12.7 mph. Despite an 87% chance of precipitation earlier, the total rainfall was 0 in. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 58.3°F, with winds calming to approximately 9.1 mph. The chance of precipitation is significantly reduced to 3%, and the skies will be overcast.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Please stay tuned for further updates as conditions may change.

Today's Details High 72°F Low 58°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 6.6 (High) Precip 87% chance · 0.37 in Now 66°F · feels 65°F Sunrise 5:55am Sunset 7:30pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 72°F 58°F Rain: heavy Thursday 65°F 49°F Overcast Friday 67°F 46°F Overcast Saturday 62°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 40°F Overcast Monday 74°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 76°F 56°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email