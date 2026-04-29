4/29/26: Partly Cloudy Day with High of 72, Currently 66 with Light Winds; Evening Overcast and Low of 58 Expected

At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 65.7°F with a wind speed of 9.3 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The weather is partly cloudy at this time.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 72.3°F and a low of 58.3°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 12.7 mph. Despite an 87% chance of precipitation earlier, the total rainfall was 0 in. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 58.3°F, with winds calming to approximately 9.1 mph. The chance of precipitation is significantly reduced to 3%, and the skies will be overcast.
No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Please stay tuned for further updates as conditions may change.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|72°F
|58°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|65°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|67°F
|46°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|62°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|74°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|76°F
|56°F
|Overcast
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