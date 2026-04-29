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Home Weather 4/29/26: Partly Cloudy Day with High of 72, Currently 66 with Light...

4/29/26: Partly Cloudy Day with High of 72, Currently 66 with Light Winds; Evening Overcast and Low of 58 Expected

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At 5:30 PM in Rutherford County, the current temperature is 65.7°F with a wind speed of 9.3 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation. The weather is partly cloudy at this time.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 72.3°F and a low of 58.3°F, with wind speeds reaching up to 12.7 mph. Despite an 87% chance of precipitation earlier, the total rainfall was 0 in. For tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 58.3°F, with winds calming to approximately 9.1 mph. The chance of precipitation is significantly reduced to 3%, and the skies will be overcast.

No official weather warnings are currently active for the area. Please stay tuned for further updates as conditions may change.

Today's Details

High
72°F
Low
58°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
87% chance · 0.37 in
Now
66°F · feels 65°F
Sunrise
5:55am
Sunset
7:30pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 72°F 58°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 65°F 49°F Overcast
Friday 67°F 46°F Overcast
Saturday 62°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 65°F 40°F Overcast
Monday 74°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 76°F 56°F Overcast

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